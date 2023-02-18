Japanese girl dances to viral Tamil song Tum Tum, wins hearts of desi netizens. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MAYOJAPAN Japanese girl dances to viral Tamil song Tum Tum

The infectious Tamil track ‘Tum Tum’, sung by Aditi Bhavaraju, Yamini, Tejaswini, Sri Vardhini, and composed by S. Thaman with lyrics by Roshini, has gone crazy viral on social media. A lot of people have been sharing videos of a specific dance routine set to the viral song. Recently, a video of a Japanese dancer grooving to the viral Tamil song Tum Tum from the movie Enemy has garnered a lot of attention.

Mayo Japan, a Japanese woman who frequently shares dance videos of herself grooving to Indian songs, has uploaded another reel where she’s seen hopping onto the Tum Tum dance trend. In the video, she dances alongside creator Jasmin Dangodra in matching outfits, both executing the dance moves well and smiling brightly throughout.

In the caption, they mention that the dance is a "South trend with @mayojapan" and choreographed by @alexbiswokarma___. The video was shared a day ago and has already racked up over 61k views and 9,400 likes along with many positive reactions from netizens. "That was smooth" a user commented. "Love this so cute," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video of Japanese girl dancing to viral Tamil song Tum Tum here:

