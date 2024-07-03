'How the turntables...': How a man ended up 'scamming' the scammer

Follow us on Image Source : X A man named Jay ended up 'scamming' the scammer

In an unexpected turn of events, a man managed to outsmart a scammer, sharing his experience online where it quickly went viral. Jay, an X user, recounted in a post how he reversed the situation on the scammer who initially asked for Rs 1000, ultimately persuading the fraudster to send him Rs 20 instead.

Jay had met a girl named Yami on a dating app, and they began chatting. They agreed to connect over a call and exchanged numbers. After moving their conversation to WhatsApp, Yami requested a favor. The scammer asked for Rs 1,000, promising to return it within a few hours. Sensing something suspicious, Jay sent her screenshots showing failed transactions. He then asked for Rs 20 to "check" if UPI was working. Eventually, he blocked the person, named Yasmeen Khan, on Google Pay.

"Scammer got scammed," Jay wrote, along with a series of screenshots displaying his conversation with the scammer and the Rs 20 transaction. The final image in the post showed what Jay did with the money.

Watch the post:

Since its upload, the post has attracted over a million views, prompting a wave of reactions from users.

One user remarked, "Advanced planning," while another asked, "Bro, tips, please." A third user expressed their astonishment, saying, "This is crazy." Among the comments, one user asked, "Best. By the way, how did you do the failed payment edit?" Jay replied, "Enter the wrong UPI pin and refresh. Just learned it doesn't work on the updated GPay."

Several people also called him a "legend" in the comments section, while many were simply amused by the whole thing.

