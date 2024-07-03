Car mishap in Patiala: Viral video shows two youngsters mowing down everything across the road

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Viral video shows two youngsters mowing down everything across the road.

In the city of Patiala, chaos and destruction ensued as a car careened down the road, mowing down everything in its path. The once peaceful street became a scene of terror as the car showed no signs of slowing down, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.

On Tuesday, police in Patiala stated that a car carrying a few young people was driven carelessly and rashly for several kilometres on the city's highways.

The white Hyundai Xcent with the Haryana registration plate had three or four young people sitting in it.

On social media, a video of the reckless driving of the car also went viral.

We received information that a Haryana registration number car was being driven rashly and negligently. It hit some people who tried to stop it. According to the information we received, the vehicle had caused accidents at a few spots,” a police official told reporters in Patiala.

He said the investigations were on and it could not be immediately said whether the youths were drunk.

Their identities are being verified, the police official said in response to a query.

No casualties or major injuries were reported as the car hit few people, police said.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Simran, said he and some others also shot the video as they chased the car on their two-wheeler.

“The car driver was driving rashly. I also warned many people to rush for cover as the vehicle was hitting anything which came in its way,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said that the car hit a two-wheeler at a traffic signal and approached a bridge from the wrong side as the driver kept accelerating instead of stopping.

The car hit a pillar and finally came to a stop after which an angry mob gathered at the site and handed the youths to the police. However, one youth fled before he could be caught.

