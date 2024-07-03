Bull interrupts live TV coverage, hits Pakistani journalist, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Bull hits Pakistani journalist, video goes viral

A Pakistani journalist's live TV segment gained viral attention on social media after a bull unexpectedly disrupted her broadcast. The widely circulated video depicts a dramatic scene during what seems to be an animal fair coverage.

The viral video opens with the female reporter engaging local traders in discussions about the prices of bulls at the fair. “Ji yahan pe jo hai vyapaari apne rates pe adey hue hain. Unka kehna hai ki 5 lakh se niche…..(Businessmen are not ready to negotiate. They won’t accept less than Rs 5 lakh….),” she says in the video. Before she could finish her statement, a bull struck her from behind, eliciting a scream.

The Pakistani TV reporter falls down as she tries to stand up again, while a stranger quickly comes to help her with her camera and microphone. The video stops without showing more about what happened next.

Watch the video:

The video, which has over 1 million views, received many reactions. One user said, “This was an unexpected and shocking moment on live TV. Kudos to the reporter for maintaining composure in such a dangerous situation. Safety should always be a priority in the field.” Another user commented, “As usual, the cameraman never helped.” A third one joined, “I was expecting back one to hit but there comes the big twist in the scene.”

Another user came up with a hilarious tweet, “Never let them know your next move.” Another user pointed out that undervaluing isn't appreciated by anyone, regardless of the species.

In April, a video went viral on social media showing a bull attacking a biker in Bengaluru. The incident occurred near the Mahalakshmi Layout Swimming Pool Junction. The video shows the bull, dressed for performances, charging at the biker. The impact threw the man under the wheels of a truck coming from the opposite direction. Fortunately, the biker survived the incident.

