Girl 'walks on water' with helmet and raft in viral video, leaves internet baffled | WATCH

A girl on a wooden raft appears to walk over waters, moving at a speed greater than a swimmer on the swimming pool—hanging a helmet, her daredevil ride left everyone amazed.

People were amazed to watch the girl apparently walking on water donning a helmet.

Social media is used to quirky hacks, but the newest viral video has netizens baffled—depicting a girl appearing to "walk on water" off a massive wooden platform and pushing off with her legs like paddles. The quirky clip has sparked a conversation on the internet, with most left wondering if it's an authentic innovation or a quirky prank.

The video shows a swimmer moving smoothly over the surface of a pool, but it is centered on the girl beside her, who is standing on a wooden platform that floats in the water. She moves at a pace faster than the swimmer with her legs. She even wears a helmet, and this only adds to the mystery around this strange boat.

This contraption seems to be a substitute for boat use and swimming. But obviously, it never caught on, probably for the right reasons. First, the wooden structure is rather cumbersome to be transported to a body of water or river shore. Secondly, it seems to need as much human power as swimming—if not even more. Compare this with having a lightweight boat at your disposal

The "walk on water" video was posted on Instagram on "spartans_mvhs" page and has already amassed more than 3.1 million views. The user had also captioned it as #walkonwater2025, further contributing to its virality. Everyone was left stunned watching the girl apparently walking on water with a helmet on, though some others explained that the feat would have needed extra effort than regular swimming.

Folks filled the comment field with all sorts of reactions. One of them had commented that the swimmer was really working hard, and another one had written, "The girl is working hard, but the swimmer is moving slowly too." A third person empathized with the girl swimming along in the water, and a fourth called it a wonderful leg exercise. Some even acclaimed it as a single instance of "technology."

