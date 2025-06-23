Viral video shows man and woman's miraculous escape as LPG leaks sparks fire inside house | WATCH A video shows a man and a woman's narrow escape after a fire erupted inside a house due to leakage of LPG cylinder. The video garnered nearly 18.6 million views since being posted. Check out the video here.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a man and a woman's narrow escape after a fire erupted inside a house due to leakage of LPG cylinder. The video is that of CCTV footage, which captures the events the explosion as well as moments prior to that.

According to the timestamp on the video, the incident took place on June 18 around 3 PM, however, the exact location of the incident is not known. The video was shared on X by "Ghar Ke Kalesh". The video garnered nearly 18.6 million views since being posted.

In the video, the woman can be seen rushing out of the kitchen with a cylinder with gas leaking from its pipe. However, unable to stop the flow, she leaves the cylinder and goes out to get help. She comes back with a man and the two of them enter the room from separate doors. They try to stop the leakage and go near the cylinder, however, in a matter of split seconds, there is a sudden explosion in the kitchen, the flames of which engulfs the entire room. Following this, the room can be seen filled with smoke and fire.

The man and woman can be seen escaping from different doors, which saved their lives. Check out the video here.

The caption of the video reads, "They were fortunate that all doors and windows were open, allowing much of the gas to escape outdoors, significantly reducing the explosion's impact." Several users took to the comments section to share their reactions.

One of them wrote, "The fire likely began when leaked gas ignited, possibly due to a spark during cylinder handling. To stay safe: check for leaks, store cylinders upright in ventilated areas, avoid using switches near gas, and keep a fire extinguisher handy. Open windows helped reduce the blast."

Another comment read, "The temperature of the hot utensiles kept on the kitchen gas stove ignited the gas." A third user wrote, "In most cases people start panicking. Otherwise she had enough time to close regulator or remove it completely."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

