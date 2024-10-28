Firecrackers explode in Hyderabad shop, sending shoppers into panic | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A major fire erupted at a cracker shop, in Hyderabad, quickly spreading to nearby vehicles and an adjacent hotel, prompting the deployment of three firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

A shocking incident unfolded on Sunday night at Paras Fireworks, a wholesale firecracker shop in Ramkote, Hyderabad, where a massive fire erupted just days before Diwali, triggering panic among shoppers. The chaos was captured in a now viral video, revealing the horrifying moments as fireworks exploded inside the shop, causing customers to flee in terror.

In the footage shared widely on social media, customers can be seen scrambling for safety as deafening blasts filled the air. Thick smoke billowed from the shop, obscuring visibility and heightening the sense of urgency and fear. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with people desperately rushing toward exits while others found themselves trapped in the chaos. The video serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with firecrackers, especially in crowded retail environments.

Commenters on social media expressed their shock and concern for those involved. One user noted, “This is a heartbreaking reminder of why safety regulations are crucial for firecracker shops.” Another commented on the bravery of those trying to help others escape, saying, “Huge respect to all those who risked their lives to assist others.” Many viewers shared their sympathy for the shopkeeper, who faced significant losses due to the fire.

Emergency services responded promptly, dispatching four fire tenders to the scene. However, the ongoing explosions posed a significant challenge for firefighters trying to control the blaze. Despite the daunting circumstances, the team worked diligently, managing to bring the fire under control by 10 PM. Thankfully, no casualties were reported, although the potential for a more tragic outcome loomed large throughout the ordeal.

Authorities later confirmed that the firecracker shop was operating without the necessary licenses. K. Shankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated, “The shop has no certificate. It was an illegal operation, and we will take strict action against them.” This revelation has sparked outrage in the community, with many calling for stricter safety regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the community reflects on this traumatic experience, the incident serves as a chilling reminder of the risks associated with firecrackers, particularly during the festive season. The viral video of the chaos has amplified calls for enhanced safety protocols, highlighting the urgent need for measures that protect both workers and customers.

With Diwali celebrations on the horizon, the mood of joy and festivity is now overshadowed by the stark reminder of the importance of safety in the face of such potential disasters. The community is left grappling with the memories of that horrifying night, emphasizing the necessity for vigilance and regulation as they prepare for the festivities ahead.