Elephant herd guards precious pink baby while walking, viral video melts hearts. Watch

Trending News: Elephants are fascinating creatures known for their strong social bonds and close relationships within their herds. They form tight-knit groups that provide them with a sense of belonging, safety, and support. Recently, a heartwarming video has been circulating online, showing the special bond between elephants, particularly in protecting their young. The video, shared on Twitter by a user named Gabriele Corno, has gained viral attention. It captures a group of elephants strolling along the roads in India, with a unique addition—a rare pink-coloured baby elephant.

The caption accompanying the video emphasizes the exceptional security and care that an elephant herd can offer to their adorable newborn. As the video unfolds, the elephants gracefully walk together, ensuring the little pink baby keeps up with their pace. When they encounter a turn on the road, the adult elephants take the lead, effectively shielding the young one from any potential harm or danger.

Since its upload on June 5, the video has garnered over 383k views, 8300 likes, and the numbers continue to rise. Viewers have expressed their thoughts and emotions in the comments section, sharing their admiration for this heartening display of family unity among elephants. One Twitter user described elephants as one of the sweetest and most amazing creations of God.

Watch the viral video here:

A user commented, "Awesome! Elephants are such protectors. Beautiful pachyderms!" Another wrote, "Elephant are wonderful creature." A third added, "This is a zillion times cute!!!!" A fourth asked, "These are elephants protecting the extended family's baby. Do humans do this?"

