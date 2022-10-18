Dog looks absolutely adorable performing the perfect balancing act with taco on head | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALHOG Dog balances taco on his forehead in viral video

A dog video has won the hearts of netizens on social media. In the short clip, the cute animal was seen balancing a taco on his head. The animal's expressions made the video all the more adorable as it could not help but hold his appetite as the owner captured the funny moment on his phone camera. While the dog looked on, his expressions left social media going aww over him.

Dog balances taco on forehead

A cute puppy perfectly balanced a taco on his forehead. The owner recorded the video and shared it on social media for the people to see and have fun. The dog was seen wearing a cute bow and frankly, the taco looked like an extension of him. The dog sat sweetly and patiently and waited for the owner's commands. However, the dog could not help but roll his eyeballs in the upward direction as the taco tempted him. Torn between the urge to eat the taco and the owner's command to stay still, the cute dog stole our hearts.

Netizens react to dog's video

Social media was flooded with reactions as the video of the dog balancing the taco on his forehead went viral. Animal videos are already a hit among the netizens and this one has been liked by the netizens too. Some found it to be adorable while others felt bad for the position the dog was put into where he had to choose between his owner's command or the temptation to eat. One netizen wrote, "He is probably saying why me (sic)." Another one said, "I love how he’s looking up at the taco (sic)."

