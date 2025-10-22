Company gives Soan Papdi as Diwali gift, angry workers throw boxes at factory's gate | VIDEO A company in Haryana's Sonipat giving gifts to its employees on Diwali didn't go right after the workmen threw it away in front of the firm's gate. The reason - 'Soan Papdi'.

Sonipat:

Diwali is a festival that is celebrated across India with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm. Population known as festival of lights, Diwali allows people to get close to each other and express their love. On this day, people also exchange gifts to show their affection to each other.

However, a company in Haryana's Sonipat giving gifts to its employees on Diwali didn't go right after the workmen threw it away in front of the firm's gate. The reason - 'Soan Papdi'. The company had given Soan Papdi to its employees on Diwali. However, the employees didn't like it and the angry workers threw them right in front of the company's gate at the industrial area in Sonipat's Ganaur.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. However, India TV Digital cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

The incident has led to a debate on social media, with some people expressing their dissatisfaction with the employees. A user, @anshika_writes1, said on X that a person insulting food on a festival is not Hindu. "Food is Mata Annapurna, we worship her. Annapurna, Lakshmi, Kali all are form of same divine being. These people don't deserve any bonus also for Diwali. Any employer is not bound legally to gift you on Diwali, it's a good will gesture. People should avoid a sense of entitlement when they are entitled to nothing actually," the user said.

Another user said: "I don’t know why I don’t feel good about this. Maybe the company did not give an expensive gift like others, but food is food. Please respect that, some companies don’t even give any Diwali gift at all."

However, many users also took this incident on a lighter note. A user, @WokePandemic, said: "Soan Papdi deserves this insult."

Another user, @GemsOfReplies, said: "When Soan Papdi realized it’s not the festival star anymore."

A user, @VishalMalvi_, said, "Har corporate employee ko diwali bonus to chhodo Soan papdi bhi nahi milti bro."

"HR ka idea hoga," said another user.

"Employer should not be so Kanjoos. They should realize the contributions of their employees. At least give a combination of pedas, ladoos, milk cake, kaju barfi, rajbhog etc. We in Orissa give expensive Chenapoda, chana muduki, cham cham, chena gaja etc. Very sad for papdi gift," said a user, @RaoIssack.