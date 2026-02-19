Delhi: J-K man impersonating NIA official arrested for duping youth with fake job offer; FIR filed

New Delhi:

A man from Jammu and Kashmir was arrested near the Red Fort after allegedly posing as an officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and duping vulnerable youths on the pretext of providing jobs in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The arrest was made on February 18 by a patrolling team from Police Station Kotwali. Officers noticed a black Hyundai Santro bearing registration number JK01L9913 parked in suspicious circumstances behind the Red Fort, near Delhi Chalo Park. Upon inspection, two individuals were found inside the vehicle — Mudassar, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, and a minor boy.

Accused claims to be NIA officer

During questioning, Mudassar produced an identity card claiming he was an NIA officer. However, the card appeared suspicious at first glance. Both individuals were taken to the police station for detailed interrogation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly been targeting economically vulnerable families in Kashmir by promising employment opportunities in Delhi in exchange for money. In this case, he had reportedly assured the minor’s family of arranging a job and collected an advance payment before bringing the boy to the national capital. The duo left Kashmir on February 12 and arrived in Delhi the following night, staying at a guest house in the Jama Masjid area.

Police said the accused failed to provide any credible proof of employment arrangements. A joint interrogation involving the Special Cell, Intelligence Bureau, and the concerned central agency confirmed that the identity card he carried was forged and that no such card had been issued by the agency.

FIR filed against accused

An FIR has been registered at PS Kotwali under Sections 319(2) and 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to cheating by impersonation and possession of forged documents. Further investigation is underway in the case.