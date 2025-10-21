Gaza couple names newborn 'Singapore' to thank nation that fed them through war A Palestinian couple in war-torn Gaza has named their newborn daughter “Singapore” to honour a Singaporean charity, Love Aid Singapore, whose consistent food aid sustained them during the conflict.

New Delhi:

In a gesture of appreciation, a Palestinian couple in Gaza has named his newborn daughter “Singapore” after the Southeast Asian country whose citizens, through the charity Love Aid Singapore, helped keep his family fed during the ongoing conflict.

The baby girl, born on October 16, is believed to be the first Palestinian child to bear the name. Her father, Hamdan Hadad, works as a cook at one of Love Aid Singapore’s soup kitchens. For nearly two years, the organisation has been distributing hot meals to Gaza residents, particularly in areas hardest hit by war and blockades.

In a video shared by the charity's founder, Singaporean activist Gilbert Goh, Hamdan explained that his wife relied on meals from the kitchen during her pregnancy, especially as food shortages worsened. Cradling the baby, he said, “I want to name her Singapore because I really love them.” Love Aid Singapore confirmed the naming by sharing a photo of the baby’s birth certificate. In an Instagram post, the NGO said the baby’s name reflects “the extraordinary bond between aid workers and families who have relied on the kitchen for survival.”

The charity added, “We wish the newborn child good health and that a bright new world will welcome her soon with the prospect of a permanent ceasefire.” The organisation also thanked Singaporeans for their ongoing support, noting that their mission transcends “race, religion and borders.”

Netizens react

The naming sparked a wave of emotional reactions online, especially among Singaporeans and the global humanitarian community. “Not me crying in the morning. MasyaAllah! Ya Allah please protect little Miss Singapore,” one user wrote, expressing hope the child could one day visit the country she’s named after.

Another user commented, “A lioness is born! May you be blessed with bravery, a protecting nature, gentleness and love for others.” A third noted, “This touched my heart. To know that our small nation’s efforts reached and moved a Palestinian father this deeply… truly, kindness never goes unnoticed.”