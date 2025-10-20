Jabalpur vendor grabs, forces passenger to hand over watch as UPI payment for samosa fails | WATCH At Jabalpur railway station, a passenger lost his watch over a failed Rs 10 samosa payment. As his train began to leave, he tried to pay digitally but failed. The vendor stopped him and took his watch instead.

New Delhi:

A casual snack purchase turned into a viral controversy at Jabalpur railway station, when a passenger's attempt to buy a samosa ended with him handing over his watch due to a failed UPI transaction. According to reports, the passenger had just bought a samosa, typically priced between Rs 5–Rs 10, and was attempting to pay digitally via UPI when his train began to depart.

In a hurry, he rushed toward the train, but the vendor, identified as Sandeep Gupta, grabbed him by the collar and demanded payment. Despite trying again to complete the transaction, the UPI payment failed. With no cash and no time left, the passenger gave his wristwatch as payment.

Video goes viral

A video of the incident quickly circulated on social media, showing the confrontation and the exchange.

The footage also showed the vendor giving the man extra samosas after receiving the watch, which many cited to suggest he wasn’t trying to exploit the situation, just collect fair payment.

The video sparked mixed reactions:

Many condemned the vendor’s action as "shameful" and "unjustified". Others sympathized with him, asking, "What else was he supposed to do?"

Railways take action

The West Central Railway responded. CPRO Harshit Srivastava confirmed that the vendor had been identified and arrested under the Railway Act. His license has also been canceled.

“At Jabalpur station, a vendor snatched the watch of a passenger after he made a purchase from him. The vendor has been arrested and a case has been registered,” Srivastava told ANI.