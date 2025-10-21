Strapless dress, bare head at wedding of Iran's pro-Hijab leader's daughter sparks outrage | Video A viral video of Iran’s pro-hijab leader Ali Shamkhani's daughter in a strapless wedding dress has sparked outrage over the regime’s double standards on hijab enforcement.

New Delhi:

A video from the 2024 wedding of Fatemeh Shamkhani, daughter of Ali Shamkhani—one of Iran's senior defence officials and a close aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—has ignited widespread criticism and debate. The clip shows the bride and several women at the ceremony flouting Iran's strict hijab laws by wearing revealing, Western-style dresses, highlighting glaring contradictions within the Islamic Republic's leadership.

The controversial wedding video

The footage, filmed at the luxurious Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran, shows Fatemeh Shamkhani walking down the aisle in a strapless, low-cut gown with a nearly transparent veil barely covering her head. Her mother appears in a blue lace evening gown, with her hair uncovered, defying the country's mandatory hijab rules. Several other women in attendance were also without headscarves, which stands in stark contrast to the regime's harsh enforcement of modesty laws.

Public outrage and accusations of hypocrisy

The extravagant wedding and blatant disregard for hijab regulations by the family of one of Iran's key enforcers have enraged many Iranians, who see this as emblematic of systemic double standards. Iranian activist Masih Alinejad condemned the event, highlighting the stark disparity between the luxurious lifestyle of regime insiders and the brutal repression faced by ordinary Iranian women, some of whom have been beaten or jailed for minor dress code violations.

"The rules are for you, not for them," Alinejad tweeted, reflecting widespread frustration. Journalist Amir Hossein Mosalla echoed this sentiment, stating that the regime’s officials clearly do not believe in the laws they enforce on the public.

Mixed reactions and media coverage

Even state-affiliated outlets like Tasnim news agency criticised Shamkhani’s lifestyle, calling for officials to maintain a "defensible" way of life, though they condemned the publication of private videos as unethical. Meanwhile, the reformist newspaper Shargh ran the headline “Buried Under Scandal,” underscoring the political damage caused by the video.

Shamkhani's response and Defence

Ali Shamkhani has accused Israel of hacking and leaking the wedding footage as a form of "assassination," attempting to frame the controversy as foreign interference. Former Iranian minister Ezzatollah Zarghami defended the event, claiming the ceremony was "female-only" and implied that it was a private matter.

This incident deepens the ongoing debate about freedom, hypocrisy, and repression within Iran, especially as the country continues to grapple with nationwide protests sparked by strict Islamic codes.