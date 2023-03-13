Bride shouts and breaks down in tears as DJ messes up her entry song. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : THE_WEDDING_DANCE_INDIA Bride starts crying as DJ messes up entry song

Viral News: Being a bride is extremely stressful as it is her big day and she wants everything to be perfect. Indian brides barely get any sleep as they have to wake up early in the morning for chuda ceremony while the wedding goes on till the next morning. But even when she finally gets to go to her new home, she has another round of ceremonies before she can finally rest. Usually, emotions are running high with brides as the longest and most important day of their life. This desi dulhan got emotional even before her entry as the DJ messed up her entry song.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'the_wedding_dance_india' and gone viral with over 11k views. In the clip, the bride dressed in a red lehenga can be seen waiting to enter the wedding venue with her family under the ‘phoolon ki chaadar’. When she was about to enter, the song she requested from the DJ that should have been played at her entry from the exact time she told him to instead started playing from the start beginning.

The bride started getting upset and shouting that the DJ played the song from the wrong part and that she will not enter like this. She can be seen crying while saying, "1 minute 18 seconds se bajao (play the song from 1 minute 18 seconds).” She then says, "Main nahi jaungi (I will not make an entry).” She then breaks down into tears and her family is seen consoling her. Eventually, she calms down and enters the venue, and the marriage ceremony goes on smoothly. You can’t help but feel sorry for the bride, who’s under immense pressure to look perfect in front of the cameras and so many guests.

Watch the viral video of bride having a breakdown befor entry here:

ALSO READ:

Pakistani bride weighed in gold by businessman dad at lavish Dubai wedding. Watch

Bride dances with girl squad to Taal Se Taal Mila, viral video enthrals netizens. Watch

Day after wedding, groom flees from bride after car stuck in a traffic jam in Bengaluru

Read More Trending News