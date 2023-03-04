Bride dances with girl squad to Taal Se Taal Mila, viral video enthrals netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MORETHANTHUMKAS Bride and her friends dance to Taal song

Trending News: Desi weddings are known for being festive occasions filled with fun and celebration. However, it's widely accepted that no desi wedding is complete without lively dance performances on Bollywood songs. Whether planned in advance or spontaneous, a group dance at a wedding must be energetic and entertaining to make a lasting impression on the guests. These performances are often loved by attendees and shared widely on social media.

A recent video that has gone viral on social media features a bride and her girl squad dancing to the popular Bollywood song "Taal Se Taal Mila" from the Aishwarya Rai-Akshay Khanna starrer film "Taal." The video, shared by Instagram user @morethanthumkas, shows the bridemaids starting the dance before the bride joins in, eliciting cheers from the guests.

The video has garnered over 85k views, 4,400 likes and many comments since being posted just a day ago. Many commenters have expressed their admiration for the bride and her girl gang’s graceful performance, with some calling it "beautiful" and "fire," while others have shared their love for the song.

Watch the viral video of bride and her friends dancing to Taal song here:

Composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’ features a blend of traditional Indian and Western music, with energetic beats and soulful lyrics. The song is a timeless classic that continues to be loved by music enthusiasts worldwide.

