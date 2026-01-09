West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose faces death threat: 'Will blast him' email prompts security overhaul Governor CV Ananda Bose, protected under India's top-tier Z-plus security cover for VIPs, experienced an instant boost in his security personnel. The Governor's Officer on Special Duty disclosed that senior security leaders held an urgent late-night meeting to scrutinise threats.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has been thrust into the spotlight following a chilling email threat vowing to 'blast him,' prompting an immediate escalation in his security measures. The incident unfolded late Thursday night at Kolkata's Lok Bhavan, the Governor's office, highlighting deepening concerns over the state's law and order amid escalating political tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As investigations continue, this marks yet another attack on the Governor, raising questions about governance and safety in the run-up to crucial elections.

The threat and swift response

The threatening email, explicitly stating "Will Blast Him," arrived late Thursday, issuing a direct warning of an explosion targeting the Governor's life. An official statement from the Governor's office confirmed the gravity of the message, leading to tightened security at Lok Bhavan overnight.

Governor Bose, who enjoys Z-plus category protection- the highest level afforded to VIPs in India- saw his security detail ramped up without delay. The Officer on Special Duty to the Governor revealed that a high-stakes midnight conclave of senior security officials convened to evaluate risks and bolster defenses. This rapid response underscores the perceived immediacy of the danger.

Coordinated security measures involving centre and state

The matter was promptly escalated to the Union Home Ministry, reflecting the involvement of national-level authorities. Bengal Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have united in a coordinated effort to safeguard the Governor, pooling resources for round-the-clock vigilance.

This unified action comes against the backdrop of the Governor's frequent clashes with the state government, particularly over issues like university appointments and legislative bills. The enhanced protocol includes increased patrols, surveillance upgrades, and intelligence sharing, as per sources familiar with the operations.

Not the first threat: A pattern emerges

This is far from an isolated incident. The Governor's office has previously reported similar menacing messages, pointing to a recurring pattern of hostility. While details of prior threats remain limited, officials note they have consistently triggered security reviews.

Investigations into the latest email are underway, with cyber forensics teams tracing its origin. Authorities have urged the public to provide any leads, emphasizing that threats against constitutional figures will face stringent action.

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee's law and order record

The episode has ignited fierce political backlash. BJP leader Amit Malviya lambasted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration, declaring, "Welcome to Mamata Banerjee's regime, where even the Governor is not safe. Law and order has completely collapsed in West Bengal."

Malviya accused Banerjee, who doubles as the state's Home Minister, of neglecting security in favor of shielding allies. He alleged she was preoccupied with "snatching incriminating files from the ED" to protect a firm implicated in coal smuggling and money laundering- pointing fingers at her priorities amid the crisis.

Linked to ED raids and coal smuggling probe

The threat arrives amid high-stakes political drama. On Thursday (January 8), Mamata Banerjee personally visited the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC during Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches tied to the multi-crore coal smuggling scam. Banerjee claimed the ED had seized TMC documents, including hard disks, candidate lists, and strategies, accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of weaponizing central agencies against her party.

TMC alleges political vendetta as West Bengal braces for assembly elections in the first half of 2026. Banerjee plans to lead a massive protest in Kolkata on January 9 against these raids, further intensifying the BJP-TMC showdown. As security forces remain on high alert and probes deepen, the incident exposes fault lines in West Bengal's volatile political landscape.