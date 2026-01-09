Box Office [January 8, 2026]: Dhurandhar steady, Ikkis and Avatar 3 see average Thursday collections Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar stayed strong at the Indian box office, crossing Rs 790 crore in 35 days, while films like Ikkis and Avatar: Fire and Ash had average Thursday collections.

The Indian box office of January 8, 2026, witnessed a steady performance from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which continued to attract audiences with stable collections. Notably, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller has crossed the Rs 790 crore mark within 35 days of its release.

Meanwhile, films like Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis and Avatar 3, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash had average numbers on Thursday. Let's take a look at the detailed box office collections of these films.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 35

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 790 crore mark in India within 35 days of its release. The film has been ruling the box office with its impressive numbers. On its fifth Thursday, the movie collected Rs 4.25 crore, the same amount it earned on the previous day. It recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.81% on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

The film's total collection in India stands at Rs 790.25 crore. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

Ikkis box office collection Day 8

Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda’s war drama Ikkis witnessed a slight growth in its earnings on its eighth day. Sriram Raghavan’s film, which collected Rs 1.15 crore on its seventh day, managed to earn Rs 1.35 crore on Day 8, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Within eight days of its release, Ikkis has done business worth Rs 25.60 crore in India. The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.55% on Thursday, January 8, 2026, with night shows recording the highest occupancy at 12.10%, followed by evening shows at 11.24%, afternoon shows at 9.27%, and morning shows at 5.14%.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection

The Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash has slowed down at the box office in its third week. The movie saw a significant dip in its collections on its third Monday, earning Rs 1.5 crore. On Day 21, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore, taking its total India box office collection to Rs 179.75 crore.

