Box Office [January 7, 2026]: Dhurandhar becomes highest-grossing Hindi film; set to beat RRR's worldwide Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar becomes India's highest-grossing Hindi film, earning Rs 1,222 crore worldwide, set to surpass RRR. Read further to know the detailed box office report.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar has become India's highest-grossing Hindi film. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film saw a dip in its collections during the fifth week, earning single-digit crores on its fifth Friday, but bounced back over the weekend.

Despite the slowdown, the film continues to dominate the Indian box office. Notably, it recorded a 62.75% drop on Day 32, its fifth Monday, earning Rs 4.75 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 1,222 crore worldwide and is set to surpass the global collection of Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR in the coming days.

Dhurandhar becomes highest-grossing Hindi film

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing single-language Indian film of all time. The film has been running in theatres for 34 days, earning Rs 786 crore in India. On Day 34, it collected ₹4.25 crore, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.69% on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The spy action thriller Dhurandhar features an esemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The makers already announced its Part 2, which is set to be released on March 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Dhurandhar set to beat RRR's worldwide collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar is closing in on the worldwide collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR. So far, the Bollywood film has earned Rs 1,222 crore globally. For comparison, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR has collected Rs 1,230 crore worldwide.

Ikkis box office collection

Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis collected Rs 1.15 crore on its seventh day at the Indian box office, bringing its total collection to Rs 24.25 crore. Sriram Raghavan's directorial opened with Rs 7 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 3.5 crore on Day 2, Rs 4.65 crore on Day 3, and ₹5 crore on Day 5. The film saw its first drop in earnings on Day 5, its first Monday, collecting Rs 1.35 crore. On Day 6, it earned Rs 1.6 crore.

