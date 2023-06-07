Anand Mahindra reacts to Apple Vision Pro first look video: ‘Zombies wearing headsets?’

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/APPLE Apple Vision Pro headset

Trending News: During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, Apple made a groundbreaking announcement. They introduced Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset that combines the virtual world with reality seamlessly. To generate excitement, Apple's CEO Tim Cook shared a captivating video on Twitter, demonstrating the incredible capabilities of Vision Pro. Cook exclaimed that this marked the beginning of the era of spatial computing, unlike anything seen before. The first look video quickly gained popularity, accumulating over 44 million views and garnering responses from various individuals, including Anand Mahindra.

The industrialist quoted the video and raised some thought-provoking concerns about the technology. He wondered if this signalled the decline of large-screen TV displays and speculated about the reactions of companies like Samsung and Sony. He also questioned whether communal activities like watching movies and sports matches would be replaced by people wearing headsets, comparing them to “zombies” in a room.

Anand Mahindra's tweet has received over 1.2 million views, along with more than 7700 likes and numerous comments. Many commenters share similar sentiments to those expressed by Anand Mahindra. The response to Apple's mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, has been varied, with some expressing concerns and others sharing their opinions on its potential impact on various aspects of entertainment and social interactions. Many netizens have shared their thoughts on Apple's latest mixed-reality headset.

Watch the video of Apple Vision Pro below:

"Welcome to the realm of the walking dead...," remarked one Twitter user. Another commenter expressed, "This seems like a digital overload...a little too much." A third person shared their skepticism, stating, "I have my doubts about this concept; it might not succeed." Afourth individual added, "I see movie theaters fading away. Why go to a cinema when you can have the Vision Pro experience at home? Maybe theaters can offer Vision Pro for a better viewing experience. Imagine a theater with 200 people silently watching a movie through their headsets." A fifth person expressed, "We have yet to experience the fatigue of wearing this for long periods. For now, let's enjoy the excitement." Offering a different perspective, a sixth user wrote, "I don't think this product is meant for group settings. It's more suited for individuals who want to watch movies in their own personal space. But for family or friends gathering, a larger TV display would be necessary."

