Another Chinese influencer dies after binge-drinking on livestream

Trending News: Livestreamer Zhong Yuan Huang Ge, a popular figure with a significant following, has tragically passed away after participating in a dangerous drinking challenge on camera. The 27-year-old Chinese man's wife confirmed the news, revealing that he had consumed a large quantity of potent local liquor during the ill-fated livestream. Huang's death marks the second incident of an influencer losing their life due to a viral drinking challenge within a month.

Known as Brother Huang to his 176,000 social media followers, he had been livestreaming himself drinking baijiu, a strong Chinese alcoholic beverage with alcohol content ranging from 35% to 60%. In videos that have since been deleted, Huang was seen consuming the liquor, lighting alcohol-soaked tissue, and showcasing stacks of empty bottles.

Influencer was livestreaming to pay off debt

Huang's wife, named Li, disclosed that he had been striving to earn money to repay a substantial debt accumulated before their marriage. His room, as shown in a video shared by a relative, displayed phrases emphasizing the significance of money and its role in life. The couple had plans to renovate their newly built house and provide for their child's education.

Both the influencers who died binge drinking on live were friends

Fellow influencer Wang died last month

This tragic incident follows the death of another influencer named Wang, who also succumbed to excessive baijiu consumption during a livestream challenge. Wang, known as Brother Three Thousand, had participated in a competition where the loser faces penalties, one of which involved consuming copious amounts of alcohol.

Interestingly, Huang and Wang were close friends, as Huang attended Wang's funeral and reportedly made a commitment to reduce his own alcohol intake.

