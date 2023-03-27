Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 2000 mummified ram heads discovered in ancient Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have made an exciting discovery at the temple of Ramses II in Abydos, a city in southern Egypt. The archaeologists claimed to have uncovered over 2,000 mummified ram heads and the remains of an old palace from the time of the pharaohs. This discovery is believed to be from the Ptolemaic period, a time in ancient Egypt's history known for its great rulers and cultural achievements.

Egyptian Ministry for Tourism and Antiquities released a statement stating that the discovered mummified remains are likely to have been placed at the site around 1,000 years after the death of Ramses II, probably as an act of reverence and respect for the pharaoh.

Recent reports indicate that during the excavation of the temple of Ramses II in Abydos, archaeologists uncovered numerous mummified animals, including ewes, cows, dogs, gazelles, wild goats, and mongooses, in addition to the 2,000 ram heads.

The Egyptian Ministry for Tourism and Antiquities also stated that these findings will broaden understanding of the site, as well as provide new insights into the period spanning over two millennia leading up to the Ptolemaic era. The Ptolemaic era lasted for approximately three centuries until the Roman conquest in 30 B.C

Located roughly 270 miles south of Cairo, Abydos is an ancient city that served as a necropolis for early Egyptian royalty and a pilgrimage center for the worship of the god Osiris.

Apart from the mummified animals, the team of archaeologists made other fascinating discoveries at the temple of Ramses II in Abydos, including a large palatial structure dating back to the Old Kingdom's sixth dynasty, complete with walls that are approximately 5 meters thick. The team also found several ancient statues, tree remains, papyri, and even leather garments.

