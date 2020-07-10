Image Source : TWITTER/ASTROBEHNKEN Why is NEOWISE comet trending? Catch the rare sight before it vanishes for 6000 years

The sky always has something exciting to offer! And yet again the skygazers have a beautiful phenomenon coming up. It is none other than the Comet Neowise, or C/20202 F3 which happens to be the brightest comet that will grace the sky of the northern hemisphere in decades. It was first discovered on March 27, 2020, by the Neowise space telescope after the sky witnessed Swan and Atlas in early 2020. For the unversed, NEOWISE is the short form for Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer. The pictures of the newly discovered comet were first shared by a NASA astronaut Bob Behnken on Twitter on Sunday and left the internet amazed. Captioning the same, he wrote, "Last night's fireworks, for real. Because Science. #NEOWISE #comet." The comet is currently 200 million kilometers away from Earth but is bright enough to be watched with a naked eye. And the good news is it will be visible at night after around 12-15 July and will remain sometime until August this year.

Have a look at the pictures here:

As per NASA, "Through about the middle of the month, the comet is visible around 10 degrees above the northeastern horizon (the width of your outstretched fist) in the hour before dawn. From mid-July on, it’s best viewed as an evening object, rising increasingly higher above the northwestern horizon. The comet takes about 6,800 years to make one lap around its long, stretched out orbit, so it won’t visit the inner solar system again for many thousands of years."

Meanwhile, check out how Twitterati was left impressed at the beautiful pictures of the rare comet that were shared by many on the micro-blogging website:

Last night I scoured Google Earth lining up roads that would matched the bearing of where the comet would rise this morning. Finally found a spot along my favorite road in Wupatki National Monument and narrowed to this creviced bend to work with. #neowise #cometneowise 1/ pic.twitter.com/zI3TkVlv1H — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 9, 2020

NEOWISE this mornig from #Paris. Last time I saw a comet that bright it was 23 years ago. #NEOWISE is easy to see with the naked eye even from Paris, and with my 12x36 binoculars it is similar to these pictures. pic.twitter.com/csHIx30Ndl — Skywalker (@JLucDauvergne) July 8, 2020

A castle, a church and a comet - #Neowise over #Rapperswil #Switzerland, Taken on 09.07.20 with Canon EOS 6D Mark II, Mike Beganyi 2020 pic.twitter.com/z5VZyf0vZm — Mike Beganyi (@mikebeganyi) July 9, 2020

#Comet C/2020 F3 #NEOWISE over Santa Catalina Mountains, Tucson, AZ. Photographed with astro-modified Sony A7s and 400/5.6 telephoto lens. 38 frames of 0.25s exposure, background grandient removed and stacked. 2020-07-04 ~11:30 UTC pic.twitter.com/lXVlPbrMxW — Yujing "Eugene" Qin (@yujing_qin) July 4, 2020

Mysterious and dreamy — 👒𝓛𝓪𝔂𝓛𝓪🚀🕸 (@5parisN) July 5, 2020

I see the comet! — Dee M (@DeeM86717588) July 6, 2020

How lucky you are looking world from another view.... I want to be... — Jayaraju Yadla (@JayarajuYadla) July 6, 2020

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair of good binoculars to witness the event!

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage