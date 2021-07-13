VIRAL VIDEO: Baloch singer croons Akshay Kumar's song 'Teri Mitti,' leaving netizens mesmerized

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AWANISHSHARAN Baloch singer croons Akshay Kumar's song 'Teri Mitti'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer song 'Teri Mitti' from the film Kesari has been one of the most favourite songs of the listening since it released in 2019. While netizens have listened to the song on loop, many new versions have also been made. However, this Baloch singer's melodious rendition of the song has been the most breathtaking by far. The video of Wahab Ali Bugti, a singer from Pakitan's Baloch, has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen crooning the popular song.

An IAS officer named Awanish Sharan shared the video on Twitter, praising the singer's voice. He wrote in Hindi that the song has been written by Manoj Muntashir and has been beautifully performed by Baloch singer Wahab Ali Bugatti. He also asked his followers to listen to the song as it will make their hearts happy.

The video received an impressive response as netizens lauded the singer and his version of Teri Mitti. Loaded with traditional beats, the patriotic song felt more heart touching to the listeners. One Twitter user commented, "Indeed, whenever you listen, the soul becomes satisfied. "Teri Mitti" a historical song that will be sung and heard for many decades."

Talking about the song, Teri Mitti was penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. Singer B. Praak had lent his vocals to the song featuring Akshay Kumar. B Praak even won the National Award as Best Playback Singer for this track. The song has already crossed 3 billion views on YouTube.

