When US President Donald Trump turned into Prabhas's 'Baahubali', watch viral video

A video of US President Donald Trump's face morphed over the face of Prabhas from the film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has taken over the internet by storm. It so happened that ahead of Trump's visit to India, a social media user made a morphed video of the President where he can be seen in the Baahubali avatar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face is also morphed into the clip for a few seconds.The video ends with the message: "USA and India United!" The tweet was shared more than 45,000 times since it was posted on the internet.

The scene shows the US president as a great saviour bringing peace to his kingdom. In the scene, he appears as a warrior. A few seconds into the clip, he can be seen riding a chariot, with Melania Trump seated at the back. He is also seen riding a horse, and carrying his daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Junior.

Re-tweeting the video clip, Donald Trump wrote: "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!"

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

The video has now become the talk of the town.

Few days back, Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood same sex love story 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor's Ayushmann's reply to Trump's tweet was one filled with hope as he said, "It was great to see a reaction from US President Donald Trump. I certainly hope and wish that this comment is President Trump's gesture of outreach towards the LGBTQ community and that he will persistently and constantly work towards upholding LGBTQ rights in his country."