Unfazed by Grammys loss, ARMY celebrates BTS' big win at Kids' Choice Award

Image Source : TWITTER/IPURPLEUFROMUSA BTS wins big at Kids' Choice Awards

Korean boy band BTS is a phenomenon unmatched. They have millions of fans across the world and their fans popularly known as ARMY make sure to celebrate every milestone the band crosses. This year, the band earned their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but they lost out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in the category. Given the popularity and the huge fandom that BTS enjoys, it was rather shocking to see the boy band lose the award. But ARMY was unfazed by it. The band took it in a sporty manner. They laughed off their loss and clapped for the winners.

Moving over the loss, the ARMY celebrated BTS' clean sweep win at Nicklodeon Kids' Choice Awards. BTS won all the three awards they were nominated for in categories- Favourite Music Group, Favourite Song (Dynamite), Favourite Global Music Star. Their winning speech from the Kids' Choice Awards is going viral on social media and fans can't help but rejoice over BTS' win.

In the BTS’ acceptance speech video band members RM, V, JungKook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and SUGA are seen passing the award as they thank their fans for support in English.

An elated user wrote, "ok well bts didn’t win a grammy but they won a kid’s choice award." Another tweeted, "Guys, We can try our best to get to the Grammies next year, and hey. At least yesterday they got an award from the kids choice awards.(Nickelodeon) Let’s do our best to get bts the awards they deserve at the billboards. I mean y’all They are billboard kings anyway."

Meanwhile, This was the third consecutive year that BTS has participated at the Grammy Awards. In 2019, they first appeared as presenters for Best R&B Album, and last year the band took the stage for "Old Town Road" alongside Lil Nas X and other performers.