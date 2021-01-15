Trending: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to have five-day wedding extravaganza

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN_LOVERS_FANS Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to have five-day wedding extravaganza

The rumour galleries are flooded with the buzz around Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's wedding with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. While the couple hasn't announced anything yet, reports claim that the duo is all set to tie the knot on January 24th. According to TOI, Varun and Natasha have already sent out e-invites to the family and it will be a five-day wedding extravaganza from January 22-26. Earlier Varun Dhawan had revealed that he would have gotten married if COVID19 hadn't happened last year.

According to the reports, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be getting married in a close-knit ceremony in Alibaug. The rumours of their wedding have been going on since 2019, soon after the actor opened up about his relationship. When Varun appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 6, he revealed how Natasha feels like home to him. He had said that he loves to be with her because she has her own individuality.

Varun had said, "That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually."

Giving more insight into how the love blossomed between the two, Natasha had said that she has known Varun since their childhood. They went to school together. The duo had been best of friends and maintained to be friends till their mid-20s. She said that they only started dating before Natasha had to go away. The distance made them realise that they are more than friends and share a special connection. Natasha also said that marriage is the next step in their relationship, and it will eventually happen but not right now.