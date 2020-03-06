Australian newspaper prints extra pages to combat Toilet Paper Emergency

In the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, #ToiletPaperEmergency or the great #ToiletPaperApocalypse, as it has been dubbed on Twitter, has started affecting Australia. People have begun stockpiling toilet paper -- starting this week -- amid panic buying of long-life food other staples.
This has inadvertently led to Australian toilet paper manufacturers ramping up production to keep up with demand from people fearful of coronavirus.
One newspaper went one step further and printed extra pages in its editions to help out people falling short of toilet paper in their household.
The NT News -- a Darwin-based newspaper famous for its funny front pages -- on Thursday printed a special eight-page insert that can be cut into toilet paper.
The newspaper informed people about its antic in a well-timed tweet.
YES, WE ACTUALLY DID PRINT IT #toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/jusP50ojYu— The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 4, 2020
People loved this gesture, and hence began some epic praising -- and trolling -- of the newspaper's wit.
Hahaha I love this paper! 😂😂— Jaala (@Jaala_May) March 5, 2020
I'm unsure how to use my digital newspaper.— Andrew (@Andrewyeahnah) March 4, 2020
Ppl were panic buying shit paper so there giving you some 4 free— Anthony shearer (@Scaryone05) March 5, 2020
You beauty!#ToiletPaperEmergency— Bygone Diva (@BygoneDiva) March 4, 2020
People had differing views on this #ToiletPaperEmergency too.
A truck carrying a precious load of toilet paper has burst into flames on Brisbane’s Gateway Bridge overnight. @abcbrisbane @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HCgBPeNURV— Shelley Lloyd (@shelleymlloyd) March 4, 2020
What do you think of this "desperate measure"?