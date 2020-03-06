Australian newspaper prints extra pages to combat Toilet Paper Emergency

Friday, March 06, 2020
     
In the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, people have begun stockpiling toilet paper -- starting this week -- amid panic buying of long-life food other staples.

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 06, 2020 18:06 IST
One newspaper went one step further and printed extra pages

In the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, #ToiletPaperEmergency or the great #ToiletPaperApocalypse, as it has been dubbed on Twitter, has started affecting Australia. People have begun stockpiling toilet paper -- starting this week -- amid panic buying of long-life food other staples.

This has inadvertently led to Australian toilet paper manufacturers ramping up production to keep up with demand from people fearful of coronavirus.

The NT News -- a Darwin-based newspaper famous for its funny front pages -- on Thursday printed a special eight-page insert that can be cut into toilet paper.

The newspaper informed people about its antic in a well-timed tweet.

People loved this gesture, and hence began some epic praising -- and trolling -- of the newspaper's wit.

People had differing views on this #ToiletPaperEmergency too.

What do you think of this "desperate measure"?

