The Family Man 2 Trailer: Netizens react to Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni's performance, call them LIT

Putting an end to all anticipation and bringing cheers to its millions of fans, Amazon Prime Video today officially announces 4 JUNE 2021 as the release date for the new season of its highly acclaimed show, The Family Man, created by the maverick duo, Raj & DK. Marking this significant announcement milestone, Amazon Prime Video today has released a captivating trailer of the show which showcases the return of the nation’s most endearing Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. This season Srikant Tiwari will be pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by South superstar Samantha Akkineni. Soon after the release of the much-awaited trailer, the internet was filled with appreciation posts for both the powerful actors.

Speaking about 'The Family Man 2,' the 9-part season of the thriller will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack. Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant. Apart from Manoj and Samantha, the show will have incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. It also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

The new season of The Family Man is poised to have a bigger scale, higher stakes and a fiercer nemesis. The show will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.

