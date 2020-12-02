Monolith or trash: Know the mystery behind Utah pillar disappearance

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROSSBERNARDS Know the mystery behind Utah pillar disappearance

A mysterious metal monolith appeared in the remote Utah desert was removed by an 'unknown party'. The mystery of how it appeared remains, but the riddle of its removal seems to have been solved. Recently a few images emerged of four men working in the night to remove the strange, triangular pillar from its remote resting place in the western United States desert. Photographer Ross Bernards, who visited the monolith, took to his Instagram handle and described what happened.

He started the post with "If you’re interested in what exactly happened to the monolith keep reading because I was literally there."

Narrating the plot further he said "On Friday, 3 friends and myself drove the 6 hours down to the middle of nowhere in Utah and got to the “trailhead” around 7 PM after passing a sea of cars on our way in. We passed one group as we hiked towards the mysterious monolith, while another group was there when we arrived, and they left pretty quick after we got there. For the next hour and 40 minutes we had the place to ourselves."

"I had just finished taking some photos of the monolith under the moonlight and was taking a break, thinking about settings I needed to change for my last battery of drone flight when we heard some voices coming up the canyon. We were contemplating packing up our things as they walked up, so they could enjoy it for themselves like we did. At this point I looked down at my watch and it was 8:40 PM," he added.

Further he wrote "4 guys rounded the corner and 2 of them walked forward. They gave a couple of pushes on the monolith and one of them said “You better have got your pictures.” He then gave it a big push, and it went over, leaning to one side. He yelled back to his other friends that they didn’t need the tools. The other guy with him at the monolith then said “this is why you don’t leave trash in the desert.” Then all four of them came up and pushed it almost to the ground on one side, before they decided push it back the other when it then popped out and landed on the ground with a loud bang. They quickly broke it apart and as they were carrying to the wheelbarrow that they had brought one of them looked back at us all and said “Leave no trace.” That was at 8:48."

"If you’re asking why we didn’t stop them well, they were right to take it out. We stayed the night and the next day hiked to a hill top overlooking the area where we saw at least 70 different cars (and a plane) in and out. Cars parking everywhere in the delicate desert landscape. Nobody following a path or each other. We could literally see people trying to approach it from every direction to try and reach it, permanently altering the untouched landscape," he stressed.

Concluding the post he said "Mother Nature is an artist, it’s best to leave the art in the wild to her."