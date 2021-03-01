Emoji makeup challenge in new Instagram trend you need to check out right now

Image Source : INSTA/MAKEUPBYALI2120,BRINKINGONBEAUTY emoji makeup challenge

Social media is a curious place that never ceases to throw in surprises. Its latest offering is the 'emoji makeup challenge'. In this particular trend, participants choose emojis of their choice and recreate them as per their interpretation. Under hashtags #EmojiMakeup and #EmojiMakeupChallenge, these striking transformation videos are absolutely a piece of art that you cannot miss.

From cute bears to ocean waves and from evil monsters to watermelon, makeup artists have let their imagination loose. While some kept it simple, others chose to flaunt their makeup skills by painting their faces with delicate patterns and flashy colors. Some also used props to enhance their look further. Adding more drama, many coupled their videos with Katy Perry's hit 'Dark Horse'.

Unleashing the creative side of the artists, social media platforms are flushed with jaw-dropping transformations that you need to check out right now! We have picked some best ones here, take a look:

This is not the first time that emoticons became a part of a viral trend on the Internet. Earlier, 'the gesture challenge', became extremely popular among Instagram users. Vibing to the peppy beats of the gesture song, this challenge required participants to replicate hand emojis on their screen in record time. The challenge also got popular Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Anushka Sharma among others to join the trend at that time.