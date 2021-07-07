Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dilip Kumar's sketch made by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray goes viral; fans call it 'awesome'

Bollywood film legend Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The 98-year-old actor passed away due to various age-related ailments. Several politicians and Bollywood celebrities paid their heartfelt condolences on the demise of the legendary actor. Social media got filled with remembrance posts for the late actor. In the wake of the same, a sketch made by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray went viral on the internet on social media. Made with black ink on white paper, it featured Yusuf Khan holding a mic in his hands. Share by a Twitter user Bhaswati Ghosh, it was captioned, "Satyajit Ray er aanka (Painted by Satyajit Ray)."

Not only this but an artist from UP's Amroha, Zohaib Khan, designed a charcoal portrait to pay tribute to the late legendary actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Dilip Kumar. Zohaib used his artistic skills to create a mesmerizing charcoal portrait to pay homage to the Tragedy King of Bollywood. The beautiful design carved using charcoal is what made the entire canvas such a unique tribute, and the strokes used in the portrait highlighted the intricate details perfectly.

See the art forms here:

Image Source : ANI Dilip Kumar's sketch

Dilip Kumar is referred to as an institution in himself and he was known to play diverse roles. His filmography shows the range the veteran actor had and this is the main reason why actors across generations look up to him as a role model.

Speaking of Dilip Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema, his career had spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).

His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998. He is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu.

