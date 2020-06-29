CJI SA Bobde rides Harley Davidson in Nagpur, sends Twitter into a frenzy

Image Source : TWITTER/@IMABDY CJI SA Bobde had earlier spoken on his love for bikes in an interview.

It is not always that you see Chief Justice of India fascinated by a bike. Recently, CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde was seen checking out a Harley Davidson and guess what, his pictures went viral all over the internet. For the unversed, SA Bobde has always been vocal about his love for bikes. Earlier in an interview, before he was appointed as the Chief Justice of India, he revealed that he once owned a Bullet.

His pictures, in which he is seen sitting on 'Limited Edition CVO 2020' of Harley Davidson, are being widely circulated on social media. However, the bike does not belong to CJI Bobde.

The Harley Davidson belongs to the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Nagpur. The fancy bike is owned by Rohit Sonbaji Musale, son of Sonba Musale who is a BJP leader from Nagpur.

The picture was taken in Nagpur, the native town of CJI Bobde. CJI is spending the lockdown in Nagpur.

Chief Justice of India , Justice SA Bobde ...

"I like ppl who love life. No false pretensions. No false sense of protocol. Lutyens delhi full of such ppl. Just saw this pic on social media of our current CJI Sharad Bobde. A different person. Positions come & go. But you hv 1 life," MP Rajya Sabha Vivek Tankha said on Twitter.

"I like ppl who love life. No false pretensions. No false sense of protocol. Lutyens delhi full of such ppl. Just saw this pic on social media of our current CJI Sharad Bobde. A different person. Positions come & go. But you hv 1 life."

Our Chief Justice of India at the Supreme Court, Shri Arvind Bobde ji on his Harley Davidson!!😂

Swag levels😎 pic.twitter.com/axZOzkpxMc — Arpit Bhatnagar🇮🇳 (@arpitbhtnagar) June 29, 2020

Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde at Nagpur. 😎 pic.twitter.com/k4Ic1ffTvy — Nalini 🌼 (@nalinisharma_) June 28, 2020

Is That CJI Bobde ? pic.twitter.com/ELr93balBE — Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) June 28, 2020

