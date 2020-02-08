Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
Nurse in China treating coronavirus patients gives daughter 'air hug'. Emotional video goes viral

The said video shows a nurse working in a hospital that is treating coronavirus patients giving her daughter an 'air hug' -- this because physical contact is forbidden.

New Delhi Published on: February 08, 2020 18:34 IST
The new coronavirus epidemic in China is set to become more deadlier than SARS as the death toll has passed 700. More cases have been confirmed even as the country fights to save its collective life. Amidst this chaos, a video shared by an official news outlet has gone viral. The said video shows a nurse working in a hospital that is treating coronavirus patients giving her daughter an 'air hug' -- this because physical contact is forbidden.

The child, in the video, is seen wearing a mask. She and her mother exchange an air hug when she tells her she misses her.

The girl then leaves a bag with a plate of dumplings on the ground and steps back while her mother collects it.

The nurse then tells her daughter she is fighting "monsters".

God bless you all, brave people of China!

