Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati hail Sidharth Shukla, Koena Mitra; call out Shefali Bagga for inhumanity

Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati hail Sidharth Shukla, Koena Mitra; call out Shefali Bagga for inhumanity

Read In Hindi

TV actor Sidharth Shukla had to undergo extreme torture in order to win the first luxury budget task in Bigg Boss 13. His dedication and suffering impressed the viewers and he ruled the trends online.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2019 7:24 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Twitterati hail Sidharth Shukla, Koena Mitra

It has been just three days since Bigg Boss 13 debuted on the small screens and it has already started taking over the trends. This time, viewers are witnessing many twists and turns with house maalkin Ameesha Patel’s presence as well as only celebrities giving the ‘tadka’ of entertainment. The third episode of Bigg Boss was all about the first luxury budget task called Operation Theatre. For this, housemates were divided into two teams and the patients had to undergo treatment (torture) by the medical staff till the time they don’t leave their seats. The episode aired last night and showed TV actor Sidharth Shukla underwent extreme torture in order to win it. His dedication and suffering impressed the viewers and he ruled the trends online.

Not just Sidharth but Twitterverse hailed Koena Mitra as well for her presence of mind and doing the task with intelligence and patience. Talking about Sidharth, he was covered with cow dung, hair removal cream, sauces and ice by Paras Chhabra and Devoleena. He also had to undergo waxing on the legs as part of his torture. But Siddharth remained silent during the whole process. He has definitely won the hearts of the people.

On the other hand, twitterati have slammed journalist Shefali Bagga for making personal remarks during the task on Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. She dug out emotional moments about Arti’s broken marriage as well as her relationship rumours with Sidharth Shukla and made her have an emotional breakdown. Check out the tweets here-

 

Disclaimer: Kindly watch these episodes on COLORS TV every day and any time on VOOT

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryOther than India, US has the highest number of Gandhi statues Next Story  