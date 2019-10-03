Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati hail Sidharth Shukla, Koena Mitra; call out Shefali Bagga for inhumanity

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twitterati hail Sidharth Shukla, Koena Mitra

It has been just three days since Bigg Boss 13 debuted on the small screens and it has already started taking over the trends. This time, viewers are witnessing many twists and turns with house maalkin Ameesha Patel’s presence as well as only celebrities giving the ‘tadka’ of entertainment. The third episode of Bigg Boss was all about the first luxury budget task called Operation Theatre. For this, housemates were divided into two teams and the patients had to undergo treatment (torture) by the medical staff till the time they don’t leave their seats. The episode aired last night and showed TV actor Sidharth Shukla underwent extreme torture in order to win it. His dedication and suffering impressed the viewers and he ruled the trends online.

Not just Sidharth but Twitterverse hailed Koena Mitra as well for her presence of mind and doing the task with intelligence and patience. Talking about Sidharth, he was covered with cow dung, hair removal cream, sauces and ice by Paras Chhabra and Devoleena. He also had to undergo waxing on the legs as part of his torture. But Siddharth remained silent during the whole process. He has definitely won the hearts of the people.

On the other hand, twitterati have slammed journalist Shefali Bagga for making personal remarks during the task on Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. She dug out emotional moments about Arti’s broken marriage as well as her relationship rumours with Sidharth Shukla and made her have an emotional breakdown. Check out the tweets here-

#BiggBossRB First contestant #SidharthShukla - Always liked this man! Great actor despite driving controversy. This guy has ample chance of winning the series - huge following & a good looking guy! #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Raj Baddhan (@RajBaddhan) September 29, 2019

No Drama No outrage No Sympathy card no Natak...You Just nailed the Task .. you beauty man #SiddharthShukla



Suppose that agar #SidharthShukla ke Jagah #HinaKhan hoti.🤧😂😂#BigBoss13 #BB13 — 彡🌹ShuklaJi Ke Fan Gupta Ji🌹HalfM̶a̶r̶r̶i̶e̶d̶彡 (@Gupta_21_) October 2, 2019

#SidharthShukla shows the housemates that why he won Khatron k khiladi.



He has all the potential to become the winner of this season. He just need to speak more.#BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 — ⚽️Raees Happu- God of Thunder⚽️ (@HappuDroga4) October 2, 2019

#SiddharthShukla has all the Quality of being winner of the #bb13

He is composed Mature Smart and know the situation very well



So I am going to support only #SidharthShukla 💪💪💪



He is most deserving candidate ✊👍 — Siddharth Shukla (@Sid_winner) September 30, 2019

#SidharthShukla you said it right

Utna do jitna khud jhel sako



On point!!!

This tiger will fight back now#BiggBoss13 #BB13OnVoot #BiggBoss — KVG x Gauri 💘💫 (@Ladkewaale58) October 1, 2019

#ShefaliBagga is the same dum*o who gave Paras a heart for his good looks. And she also found his BS ‘funny’.

Also the same spineless girl who went to cry again after all the insult



But hey whatever we’ll make her a queen coz she can make up nasty stuff about people #BB13 — υ∂αү ✰ (@imuday02) October 2, 2019

#ShefaliBagga said so many nasty things under the pretense of the task.



She didn't realise that this task was to show the viewers how desperate these celebs can get and how low they can go.



Shefali has failed miserably.



Dayan of the season.



RT if u agree#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Follow Krutika BB13♥️ (@RealKrutika) October 2, 2019

#ShefaliBagga that was such a low mentality

arti singh was right she just wanted point by hook or crook

no humanity#BB13 — Disha Bhatt 🍁 (@Disha_V158) October 2, 2019

Disclaimer: Kindly watch these episodes on COLORS TV every day and any time on VOOT