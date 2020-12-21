Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad starts new restaurant in Malviya Nagar| PICS

Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad starts new restaurant in Malviya Nagar

Owner of the famous Baba Ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad, now owns a restaurant in Malviya Nagar and is elated about it. Speaking to the news agency ANI, the 80-year-old said, that he is very happy and wish to serve Indian and Chinese cuisine in his restaurant. Kanta Prasad also thanked people for supporting him and requested them to visit his restaurant.

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.



The owner had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the COVID-19 lockdown was shot by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan and shared widely across social media platforms. After the story went viral in October, hundreds flocked to his food stall to help him. Situated in Malviya Nagar, Baba Ka Dhaba was a small eatery operated by an elderly couple - Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi - since the past 30 years.

Now, his stall turned furnished restaurant has a comfortable seating arrangement, CCTV cameras, and beautifully painted walls.

Earlier, food blogger Gaurav Wasan visited Baba Ka Dhaba and posted a clip of it on his Instagram account. In November, Delhi Police had lodged a case of cheating against Gaurav Wasan on the basis of a complaint by Kanta Prasad.