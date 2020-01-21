US bride asks wedding guests to pay entrance fee. Internet is not amused

A bride in the United States devised a unique way to go about the conundrum.

Weddings can be an expensive affair be it any part of the world. People often save up for perhaps the most beautiful day of their life. But what if your expectations of your big day do not match the zeroes in your paycheque? This was a no-brainer for a bride in the United States, who devised a unique way to go about the conundrum.

The bride asked for money from her invitees so that they could be on the ''exclusive guest list''. According to Fox News, that is exactly what happened at the recently held wedding.

A 19-year-old shared on Reddit that her cousin was getting married on Sunday and announced that she would charge 50 dollars from those who wanted to attend her wedding.

"She said that they can Venmo her money so there won't be no [sic] problems and everyone who paid will be added onto the ''exclusive guest list'' which basically means you won't have to wait in line while other guests pay," wrote the user named DaintySheep.

While she refused to pay for entry into her cousin's wedding, the bride-to-be contacted the elders in the family which ended up in an embarrassing situation.

"She wanted to get the money she spent on her special day back. I told her I wouldn't be able to come because this was outrageous and that I wish her well on her special day. She contacted my aunt and my aunt called me cheap and rude. My parents offered to pay for my entry, but I refused," continued the disheartened girl.

The post was inundated with comments from people mocking the bride.

"Wow is she going to ask them to pitch in with the dishes too?" asked one user.

Another said, "Ugh this is ridiculous. Don't have a wedding you can't afford."

(with inputs from ANI)