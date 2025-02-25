Telangana school introduces train-themed classrooms to attract more students | Watch Train-themed school: Teachers and students are excited about the unique concept, as it gives students the feeling of boarding a train each day, leading to improved attendance and increased enthusiasm for school.

Train-themed school: A government school in Karimnagar district of Telangana has adopted a unique train-themed concept to boost students' admissions and attendance. This initiative has created a more interactive and enjoyable learning environment, with teachers incorporating various activities to support students' overall development.

The Zilla Parishad High School in Rudraram village has transformed its walls to resemble train coaches, giving students the feeling of boarding a train rather than just entering a classroom. The walls are designed with windows and details that mimic a train, an initiative that has received a positive response from both students and parents.

Theme has a positive impact on students

Shravan Kumar, a teacher said, "We were thinking of a new way to attract students to school. We thought of a different approach. We got this idea of a train concept and found it very interesting. The students are very much attracted to this, and the parents are also very happy to send their children to the school. The enrollment also improved a lot with this concept. The students are coming and enjoying. Different circular activities have also been organised, which is making the students happy."

Another teacher, Mohammad Arif Hussain, noted the enthusiasm among students. "The children here are very disciplined. The train theme given to the classrooms here makes it feel like we are travelling on a train. The children are also excited to see this. We are working towards the overall development of all students," he said.

The unique train-themed design has positively impacted students, making learning more engaging and enjoyable.

Vaishnavi, a 10th-class student, shared how the new classroom environment has made her excited to attend school regularly. "We feel enthusiastic about coming to school now. It's a fun and engaging experience," she said.

Similarly, a sixth-class student expressed her excitement, saying, "I am very happy to see the train on the walls. It feels like I'm boarding a train when I come to school."

(With ANI inputs)

