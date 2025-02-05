Telangana: Three workers killed, one injured in tragic collapse during excavation at construction site

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Three construction workers lost their lives and another was injured on Wednesday when mud collapsed on them during foundation work for a cellar at an under-construction site in Mansoorabad, Hyderabad. According to civic officials, the tragedy occurred during excavation for the cellar, when soil erosion caused a section of the earth to fall on the workers.

The workers, aged between 21 and 50, were part of a family from Khammam district in Telangana. The workers were trapped under debris after a layer of the excavation wall collapsed, as initially reported by the police. A rescue operation was launched immediately, with personnel from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) and local police joining civic officials at the scene.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials later confirmed that the soil erosion took place at the corner of the excavated portion, leading to the collapse that claimed the lives of three workers. The injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The building under construction had obtained permission to build a commercial structure with two cellar floors, a ground floor, and four upper floors. However, it was revealed that the excavation work began without submitting the mandatory commencement notice, which is required to ensure compliance with safety regulations. GHMC officials had issued a precautionary notice on January 16, urging the developers to follow safety protocols during the excavation process.

Despite this, the owner/developer did not implement the necessary safety measures, leading to the deadly collapse. As a result, GHMC officials are holding the owner/developer accountable for their negligence, which directly contributed to the deaths. A criminal case is being filed against the developer for failing to adhere to safety rules and regulations, and there are discussions about the potential cancellation of the building's construction permit.

The incident has prompted an ongoing investigation, with police officials seeking further clarity into the situation and taking appropriate actions based on their findings.