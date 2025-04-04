Telangana land issue: Hyderabad University students resume classes, call off indefinite protests The demonstrations were launched by the student union and other groups from April 1 to protest against the Telangana government’s plan to develop the 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli, citing ecological conservation concerns.

The Hyderabad University’s students’ Union on Friday called off an indefinite protest and boycott of classes against the Telangana government’s plans to develop the 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli. This decision comes after the Supreme Court stayed any further felling of trees in the area until future orders.

The students of the varsity attended classes on Friday, the student union’s Vice President, Akash Kumar said. The demonstrations were launched by the student union and other groups from April 1 to protest against the Telangana government’s plan to develop the 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli, citing ecological conservation concerns.

Supreme Court asks state government to explain decision

The Supreme Court, during its hearing of the matter, asked the state government to explain the “compelling urgency” for clearing the large tree cover next to the Hyderabad University and put a stay on any further activity.

In the meantime, the Union Environment Ministry wrote to the Telangana government asking for a factual report on the state’s "illegal clearing of vegetation on 400 acres of forest land" in the biodiversity-rich Kancha Gachibowli area.

Peacocks cry, wildlife affected after brazen felling of trees

Several videos of peacocks and animals crying or howling at night during the felling of trees by bulldozers gained widespread views on social media. The opposition came down heavily on the ruling Congress government in Telangana for the activity and hailed the top court’s decision to put a stay order.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, in a post on 'X', thanked the top court and called it a victory for the youngsters from the University of Hyderabad, "whose inspiring and relentless struggle has resulted in this positive verdict".

"Thanks to all the activists, celebrities, environmentalists, media, and social media friends who've supported this noble cause," Rama Rao said. He had earlier taken to the platform to share videos of the felling of trees, writing, "This is brazen green murder by destroying 400 acres of precious lung space in western Hyderabad. You can hear the peacocks crying for help as the bulldozers and JCBs of the Congress Govt rummage."

(With PTI inputs)