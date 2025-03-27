Telangana Assembly passes resolution opposing delimitation based on population Delimitation issue: Delimitation is the process of redrawing the boundaries of constituencies to reflect the latest population numbers.

Delimitation issue: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution emphasising that population should not be the sole criterion for the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. It is pertinent to mention that delimitation is the process of redefining constituency boundaries to align with the most recent population figures.

Representation of southern states in the Lok Sabha could decrease: CM

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy warned that if delimitation is based solely on population, the representation of southern states in the Lok Sabha could decrease from 24 per cent to 19 per cent.

Without naming the BJP, he alleged that the party in power at the Centre is trying to create a situation of making southern states irrelevant in the formation of the Central government by reducing their representation in the Lok Sabha seats.

Reddy urged all political parties in Telangana to unite and engage with the Centre to protect the state's interests. "If the Centre is on the same page (to our cause) fine, otherwise, we need to build a struggle," he said.

Following discussions, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar declared that the resolution had been adopted.

