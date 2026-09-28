Eight suspected hunters held with 13 kg deer meat, air gun in Telangana's Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad:

A major wildlife protection case has come to light in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, where police and the Special Operations Team (SOT) jointly detained eight suspected hunters and recovered 13 kg of deer meat. The action was carried out on Sunday near Raykal Toll Plaza. During the operation, police also seized an air gun allegedly used for hunting and two vehicles from the suspects. The police and forest department are now investigating where the deer was hunted and how the meat was being transported.

Police set up checkpoint at toll plaza

According to the information, the SOT team received a tip-off that meat of protected wildlife was being transported through the area. The SOT and local police teams set up a checkpoint near Raykal Toll Plaza and began checking vehicles. During the inspection, police stopped the suspected vehicles and searched them. The search led to the recovery of 13 kg of deer meat along with an air gun allegedly linked to the suspected hunting activity.

Suspects taken to Kothur police station

Following the operation, all eight suspects were taken into custody and brought to Kothur Police Station for questioning. Considering the sensitive nature of the case, police immediately informed forest department officials about the seizure. A special team from the forest department subsequently reached the police station and took possession of the seized material as part of the investigation.

Police, forest officials probe hunting network

The police and forest department are now questioning the suspects to establish where the deer was allegedly hunted and how its meat was transported. Officials are also examining the seized air gun and the two vehicles to determine their possible connection with the suspected hunting activity. The investigation is also expected to focus on whether the suspects were part of a wider network involved in hunting or transporting protected wildlife.

Suspects to be produced in court

Police said a case will be registered in connection with the incident. The eight suspects are expected to be produced before a court, with authorities likely to seek judicial custody as the investigation progresses.

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