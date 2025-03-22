Delimitation meeting begins in Chennai: Opposition leaders gather, BJP stages black flag protest A Joint Action Committee JAC meeting on delimitation is underway in Chennai, hosted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. The meeting has brought together several Opposition leaders, including the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, and Karnataka’s Deputy CM.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday welcomed several key Opposition leaders ahead of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation being held in Chennai. The meeting, expected to continue till 12:30 pm, has drawn participation from prominent political figures across the country. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and BRS leader K T Rama Rao were among those welcomed by Stalin ahead of the discussions.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee did not attend the meeting, citing prior commitments. However, a letter expressing her support was read out during the session. The meeting also saw the participation of representatives from Odisha’s BJD, the CPI, IUML, and some other regional parties. The Jana Sena Party, an NDA ally from Andhra Pradesh led by Pawan Kalyan, did not send any representative.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)List of participants

The session began with Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin addressing the gathering on the importance of the meeting. Representatives from all participating parties are expected to present their views, following which a joint resolution will be passed. A sub-committee is likely to be formed after the meeting to chalk out a roadmap for holding similar consultations in different parts of the country. A joint press conference is expected to be held after 12:30 pm.

BJP stages protest across Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the BJP is staging black flag protests across Tamil Nadu, alleging that the DMK and Chief Minister Stalin are using the delimitation meeting as a distraction from what it claims is "rampant corruption" in the state. "This is nothing but a political drama to divert attention from the DMK's failures," the party said in a statement.