Raja Singh resigns from BJP over Ramchander Rao's likely appointment as Telangana state chief

Hyderabad:

In a dramatic turn of events in Telangana BJP politics, Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh has submitted his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reportedly over the party high command’s decision to appoint senior leader N Ramchander Rao as the new state unit president.

Singh claims grassroots support for his candidacy

In a video message, Raja Singh revealed that he had appealed to the party leadership to consider him for the position of state president, citing strong support from grassroots workers. He expressed disappointment over being sidelined, claiming that the central leadership is favouring Ramchander Rao — a senior advocate and former MLC — for the top post. Singh stated that several party workers had urged him to take up the leadership role to reinvigorate the party’s Hindutva agenda in the state.

Outlining a hindutva-focused agenda

Outlining his vision, he said he would have launched a dedicated cow protection wing and ensured the party operated in the style of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had he been appointed.

Calls for ideological leadership over VIP culture

While asserting that he held no personal grudge against any leader, Singh maintained that the post of state president should be given to someone who is committed to Hindutva ideals and not those seeking “VIP treatment.” He also accused an internal group within the party of trying to block his rise within the organisation.

Ramchander Rao emerges as central leadership's choice

Meanwhile, BJP sources confirmed that Ramchander Rao has emerged as the consensus candidate for the state president post. The party’s central leadership has reportedly conveyed its decision, and Rao is expected to file his nomination on Monday afternoon. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, with Rao likely to be elected unopposed.

Ramchander Rao's clean image seen as an asset

Rao, a Brahmin leader with a long-standing association with the BJP, has held several key positions within the party, including Hyderabad unit president and roles within the ABVP and BJP’s legal cell. His low-profile and non-controversial image are believed to have worked in his favour.

Singh criticises top-down nominations

Reacting to Rao's likely appointment, Raja Singh reiterated that state presidents should be elected by party cadres rather than selected through top-down nominations. He warned that past missteps in leadership appointments had harmed the party’s performance in Telangana.

The BJP had issued a formal notification for the state president election on Sunday.