TAGG Liberty PRO Earbuds- Wireless play experience under budget

TAGG Liberty Buds are available in the market at a price tag of Rs 1,199. The TWS earbuds are available in two dual-tone colour options 一 Matte Black and Piano White and one can buy the same through the leading e-commerce portals. We got a chance to review the device and tried to do them justice with the given gadget to make you understand how it performed when used heavily

Look and Feel

The earbud looks normal, and the built quality is fine. The plastic cover of the earbuds are having an ok build quality. The earbuds can connect to the smartphone easily and it fits any ear easily (at least, it was fine with my ears, and was not comfortable at all!). The device is packed with wireless earbuds and a charging case, with a matte look. We got our hands on the Piano white earbuds and they look decently nice and company to carry.

Specifications and Delivery

The earbuds deliver three in-built equalizers that can be changed in 3 taps - One for Low Latency Gaming, Second for Enhanced Bass, Third for Balanced Acoustics and Vocals.

Call Quality and Noise Cancellation

The company claims that the earbuds offer a 45-ms latency time for a seamless gaming experience. Well! We did witness that the device connects to any device easily, once paired. I was capable enough to switch my earbuds from one device to another, and it paired easily and swiftly, without any inconvenience.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.1v, the earbuds come with 4 Mics and feature Background Noise Cancellation for crystal clear voice quality. Unfortunately, the device which I received for the review did not support the noise cancellation feature properly- experienced a lot of background sounds during the call (by the call receivers, while communicating through the earbuds. Though the mic is apt and delivers a lag-free and clear sound.

Musical Play Experience

Also for music buffs, the device is decent enough to give around 3.5hours to 4 hours of continuous play experience in a single charge. But unfortunately, there is a concern that the quality of the music play experience is also average as high bass sound could not do justice. The company claims that the earbuds consist of a 10mm driver for better bass but I really felt this was missing in the device. User can pause and play music with a tap on the earbuds easily.

Cannot appreciate it much, as we have options from various brands like boAt and more which delivers a good music experience under almost the same price band.

Battery Life

The earbuds case comes with a total playtime of 30 hours when used with the case charger too. It further comes accompanied by a Type C charging cord in the box and enables to charge the device quite fast.

The playback time of the earbuds is 75 mins with 5 mins charging and this actually worked when we tested the same.

Compatibility

The TAGG Liberty PRO Earbuds are compatible with both IOS and Android and could be connected with the device easily. I used it with both the OS and the device took just a second time to connect. Also, if one needs to connect the device directly, the user will have to pull out the earbuds from the case and put them in the ears, and if the mobile's Bluetooth is on, the device will connect with the device automatically and without any hassle. Also call can be received and rejected with a touch on the earbuds or just tap!

Conclusion

Overall, TAGG Liberty PRO Earbuds are budgetary earbuds that are competing with the market players like boAt, bose, Ambrane, JBL and more which are offering earbuds at similar price points.