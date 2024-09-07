Redmi Pad SE 4G review: Is it a budget winner?

Follow us on Redmi Pad SE 4G

Redmi recently launched two new tablets: the Redmi Pad Pro 5G and the budget-friendly Redmi Pad SE 4G. I previously reviewed the Pad Pro 5G and found it to be a good tablet for its price. Now, I've had the opportunity to review the Redmi Pad SE 4G. This pad comes with dual 4G SIM support, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 6650mAh battery, 8.7-inch display, and more. I've used the pad for a week, and I'm here to share my experience to help you decide if this pad is worth investing in. First, here are the complete specifications of the Redmi Pad SE 4G.

Redmi Pad SE 4G: Specifications

Model Redmi Pad SE 4G Price and variants Rs10,999 (4GB/64GB), Rs11,999 (4GB/128GB) Colours Forest Green, Urban Grey, Ocean Blue Availability Flipkart, Redmi official website Display size 8.7-inch LCD display Security Pin, Pattern, Face unlock Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 RAM and storage 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB Camera 8MP (Rear), 5MP (Front) Battery and charging 6650mAh with 10W charging support Operating system Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 Sensors Accelerometer, IR Blaster, Virtual light sensor, Virtual proximity sensor, Electronic compass, Hall sensor Network and connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3

Redmi Pad SE 4G: Design and display

Here's a summary of what you'll find in the retail package of the Redmi Pad SE 4G. Along with the tablet, the box includes a charging pad, a USB Type-C charging cable, and a user guide.

Redmi Pad SE 4G: Retail box

In terms of design, the tablet features a durable plastic chassis that is resistant to dirt and fingerprints, while the scratch-resistant back panel maintains a pristine appearance. The camera module on the top corner is susceptible to scratches and may benefit from a protective cover. Additionally, the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom edge allows for the use of wired headphones for calls. The tablet also boasts a speaker on the top and bottom edges, delivering good sound quality.

Redmi Pad SE 4G: Top edge Redmi Pad SE 4G review: Bottom edge Redmi Pad SE 4G review: Rear panel

The Redmi Pad SE 4G's LCD display didn't quite meet my expectations. Even at 90Hz, I noticed some lag, which was disappointing. Considering the price of the device, it's common for companies to use lower-cost displays, but this one didn't quite hit the mark in terms of quality. The touch response also felt a bit lacking. On the positive side, I found the screen brightness to be great for use in bright outdoor conditions, especially during sunny summer days. The tablet does have thick bezels on both edges.

Redmi Pad SE 4G review: Display

Redmi Pad SE 4G: Performance and battery

During my evaluation, I found that the tablet struggled to perform smoothly with extensive usage. It took some time to open basic apps like YouTube and Chrome, and there was a noticeable delay in response time. Additionally, like many Chinese smartphones, the tablet came with several preloaded apps, some of which could only be force-stopped to free up storage space.

On a positive note, the tablet's battery life is quite impressive, lasting over 5-6 days when idle and 2-3 days with moderate to heavy usage. However, it's important to note that the device supports 10W charging, so charging the tablet may require some patience. In additon to this, the device comes with both front and back cameras, and they performed decently given the device's price point.

Redmi Pad SE 4G: Cover

The Redmi Pad SE 4G comes with the option to purchase a cover separately. This cover is made of plastic and provides a secure fit for the tablet. It features a leather-like finish at the back, preventing slipping, and includes a handle which makes it easy to hold the tablet. Additionally, the cover's handle can be used as a stand while watching movie or doing any work.

Redmi Pad SE 4G: Cover Redmi Pad SE 4G: Cover

Redmi Pad SE 4G: Verdict

I have some thoughts on the Redmi Pad SE 4G. While it falls into the budget segment, I found the overall performance and display to be lacking. The display felt less responsive and not as smooth as I had hoped. For its price range, there are other smartphones that offer better performance. I felt that this tablet, while priced similarly to some smartphones, didn't quite live up to performance expectations.

