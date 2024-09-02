OnePlus Watch 2R review: A balanced approach for fitness and daily life?

Recently, OnePlus introduced its latest smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2R, in India. This upgraded version boasts several improvements over the previous OnePlus Watch 2, which made its debut in India on February 26 this year. The OnePlus Watch 2R is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset and features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. Additionally, it is powered by a 500mAh battery and gets Bluetooth 5.0. I had the opportunity to extensively evaluate the smartwatch for a week, and here I am sharing my comprehensive experience to assist you in making an informed decision about whether this watch is the right fit for you.

But first, here are the complete specifications of the OnePlus Watch 2R.

Model OnePlus Watch 2R Price and variants Rs17,999 (2GB/32GB) Colours Forest Green, Gunmetal Gray Availability Amazon, OnePlus official website Display size 1.43-inch AMOLED display Security Pin, Pattern Chipset Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 MCU BES2700BP RAM and storage 2GB+32GB Battery and charging 500mAh with fast charging support Operating system Wear OS 4 + RTOS Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, optical pulse oximeter, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, barometer Network and connectivity Blutooth calling, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

OnePlus Watch 2R review: Design and display

Let's start with an overview of what's included in the retail box of the OnePlus Watch 2R. Inside the box, users will find the smartwatch, a charging pad, a USB Type-C charging cable, and various guides.

Moving on to the design features, the smartwatch boasts a chassis made from durable Aluminum Alloy, which resists dirt and fingerprints. The Silicone strap and stainless steel buckle contribute to a sleek and modern look. However, the bottom case is made from plastic and tends to attract smudges. Additionally, the watch features two customizable buttons on the right side, which are convenient to use.

Although the watch is relatively lightweight and the strap is comfortable, it's worth noting that the strap is not breathable, which may lead to sweating with prolonged use. On the positive side, the buckle is sturdy. In conclusion, I am overall pleased with the design, feel, and comfort of the smartwatch.

The OnePlus Watch 2R boasts an impressive AMOLED display that significantly enhances its visual appeal. The screen brightness is well-suited for outdoor use, even in intense summer sunlight, ensuring a seamless viewing experience. While the thick bezels are noticeable, they have been cleverly disguised with the dial design. The screen operates smoothly with no discernible lag, and typing on the compact display is surprisingly easy, allowing for convenient replies to messages via the smartwatch.

OnePlus Watch 2R review: Performance and battery

In my assessment, the smartwatch demonstrated impressive performance during prolonged use. It offers a wide range of features and operates on WearOS 4, enabling the download and use of various apps from the Play Store. I tested WhatsApp and found it to be fully functional. Moreover, it is equipped with numerous health tracking features that operate in the background without affecting the smartwatch's performance. The smartwatch also allows seamless access to the phone's camera, notes, calendar, and other apps. Additionally, the inclusion of Google Assistant enhances the overall convenience of using the smartwatch.

One standout feature is the remarkable battery life, which lasts between 3 to 4 days with moderate to heavy usage. Furthermore, the device supports fast charging, enabling the battery to reach full capacity in just one hour.

OnePlus Watch 2R review: Health suite and app

The OnePlus Watch 2 R offers a multitude of health tracking features that are quite impressive. I particularly appreciate its sleep tracking feature, which provides valuable insights into sleep duration and sleep cycles. Additionally, it monitors heart rate and stress levels while offering guidance on improving overall health. It offers offers variosu activity tracking modes which users can adjust as per thier needs.

The OHealth app enhances these insights and allows for customization of the smartwatch based on individual needs.

OnePlus Watch 2R review: Verdict

The OnePlus Watch 2R is a highly capable smartwatch running on WearOS 4, offering a wide range of apps and features right on your wrist. It boasts a bright and impressive display along with numerous fitness and activity tracking capabilities. While sharing many specifications with the OnePlus Watch 2, it comes at a Rs 3,000 discount.

It could benefit from an improved strap design, but overall, the OnePlus Watch 2R is an impressive smartwatch that effectively brings your smartphone to your wrist.

If you're seeking a smartwatch that seamlessly integrates with your smartphone, the OnePlus Watch 2R is an ideal choice. However, if your priority is notifications and fitness tracking, any smartwatch under Rs 5,000 could suffice.

