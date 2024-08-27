OnePlus Nord 4 Review: A well-rounded contender?

Model OnePlus Nord 4 Price and variants Rs32,999 (8GB/256GB), Rs 35,999 (12GB/256GB) Colours Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, Oasis Green Availability Amazon, OnePlus official website Display size 6.74-inch OLED punch hole display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear – dualcameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP Sony Camera, 8MP ultra wide; Front- 16MP Chipset Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 Mobile Platform RAM and storage 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB Battery and charging 5,500mAh with 100W fast charging support Operating system OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14 Sensors In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Hall Sensor, Infrared Remote Control Network and connectivity 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

OnePlus Nord 4 review: Design and display

I will start the review with the review of items I found inside the retail box of the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone. When unboxed, users will find the handset, a silicon case, a charger, durable and storage USB data cable, a SIM ejector tool, and various guides. Notably, the OnePlus Nord 4 also comes with a screen protector and a basic protective case that turns yellow after a few days of use.

When it comes to design, the smartphone boasts a metal back panel that heats and cools down quickly. It's also effective at repelling dirt and fingerprints. However, the top portion of the rear panel also has plastic, which tends to attract dust and fingerprints. The rear panel has horizontally arranged circular dual rear camera module complemented by dual LED flash. The phone is relatively lightweight, and overall, the smartphone's design looks good and premium.

The speakers are placed at the top and bottom edges, but their diagonal positioning might cause them to get muffled during gaming. However, the sound quality is loud enough for enjoying music and shows, even in noisy environments like parks. Additionally, the smartphone has a microphone at both the bottom and top edges, along with a SIM slot at the bottom. There's also a convenient button on the left edge for silencing, vibrating, or putting the phone on ring mode.

The OnePlus Nord 4 boasts a sharp and clear flat AMOLED display, which is bright enough for use in various outdoor conditions, including intense summer sunlight. The slim bezels on both edges add to its sleek design, and the fast in-display fingerprint sensor further enhances the appeal of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 4 review: Performance and battery

In my review, the smartphone excelled in providing a smooth experience during extensive usage. It seamlessly ran Call of Duty in HD graphics without any lagging or overheating issues. However, like many Chinese smartphones, this model comes with an excessive amount of preloaded and duplicate apps. While some of these can be uninstalled, others can only be force-stopped to free up storage space.

On a positive note, the smartphone boasts an impressive battery life, lasting over 5-6 days when idle and 1-2 days with moderate to heavy usage. Additionally, the device supports 100W fast charging, enabling the battery to be fully charged in just half an hour.

OnePlus Nord 4 review: Camera

The camera app on the OnePlus Nord 4 is packed with a variety of modes including Portrait, Night mode, Panorama, and Pro mode, offering a rich and versatile photography experience. In well-lit conditions, the primary camera captures high-quality photos with accurate colors and great detail. However, the wide-angle camera's performance is average, with less detailed photos. The front camera provides decent selfie quality and detail. The Portrait mode consistently delivers impressive results. You can check out some sample photos below for your reference.

OnePlus Nord 4 review: Verdict

The OnePlus Nord 4 has definitely made a positive impression on me. Its performance is commendable, with no noticeable lag or overheating, even during demanding tasks like multitasking or gaming. The battery life is impressive, and fast charging ensures I'm always ready to go. However, the rear camera's performance is just average, capturing only decent images. On the bright side, the phone's metal body adds a premium touch to it.

Despite the drawbacks with its camera, the OnePlus Nord 4 offers a solid overall package. If you're in the market for a reliable smartphone with good performance and a stylish design, it's definitely worth considering.

That said, if you're open to other options, the Realme 13 Pro Plus is a compelling alternative, especially if you don't mind a smartphone without a metal body. Not only does it offer good camera performance, but its mid-specs variant is also Rs 1,000 cheaper than the OnePlus Nord 4.

