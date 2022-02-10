Redmi Note 11- Beauty with Glitter– First Look and Impression

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in India yesterday, which comes equipped with multiple features and specifications. Redmi Note 11 was launched at an introductory price tag of Rs 13,499 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant (which is likely to change and update in the coming time) and Rs 15,999 for 6 GB + 128GB storage variant.

We got a chance to get our hands-on Redmi Note 11 (6 GB + 128GB storage), and here we bring to you the first look of the smartphone, for your understanding and judgement over the looks and feel of the smartphone.

IN THE BOX

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11





















The handset comes in a compact box with product images- both front and back. In the box, the handset is accompanied by a product manual, transparent silicon back covers, a pin to eject sim, a C-Type charging wire along and a 33 watts charging adaptor.

TOUCH AND FEEL

The front panel looks like any other smartphone’s screen- black and tall. But when you flip the handset, it is just glittery, sparkly and beautiful. The phone is sturdy and classy at the same time, and indeed now I understood the idea of having a transparent back cover- which will not hide the back panel of the Note 11.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

























Talking about the rim, the phone comes with volume rockers and a power button, placed on the right side of the panel, and on the left- it has a sim tray. On the top panel, we have a speaker grid along with a jack to connect with headset, speaker, aux cable, mic etc.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11







On the bottom, again we have a speaker grid, a charging slot in the middle and a mic hole.

Coming on the back panel, I simply cannot resist stating that it looks very pretty indeed. The dual shade which moved, shimmer and glitter on the entire panel and the Redmi logo stated and the left bottom of the device. The handset features a camera panel on the left corner of the Note 11, featuring 4 cameras and one flashlight.

Although we got our hands-on Horizon Blue, Redmi also launched Space Black and Starburst White colour variants for having more options that look attractive enough to grab the attraction of people around you.

The silicon cover just fits perfectly on the device and over the volume and power button too. We don't need any fancy back cover, because the device features an amazing back panel and it looks out of the crowd. Also, just to state, we reviewed Oppo Reno7 which also comes with a unique back panel with starlight design and also comes accompanied by silicon back cover.

Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi Note 11

SPECIFICATIONS OF REDMI NOTE 11

Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi Note 11

The all-new Redmi Note 11 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slot and runs on Android 11 OS, layered with MIUI 13. The handset has a 6.43-inches full-HD+AMOLED Dot Display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. As mentioned above, the device comes with two variants- one with 6GB RAM and the other comes with 4GB RAM.

For photography, the handset features a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera for closeup shots and a 2-megapixel depth sensor-enabled camera. In the front, the Redmi Note 11 comes with a 13-megapixel camera.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11





The Redmi Note 11 carries support 128GB storage which can be expanded further via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. On the connectivity front, the handset features 4G LTE (we expected 5G though!), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone supports dual stereo speakers and runs on a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 33W Pro fast charging capabilities.

Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi Note 11

OUR VERDICT

We indeed feel that the device is worth a glance and is really designed well by Xiaomi. The company is indeed known for its performance and looks, and to know how it performs, stay tuned to read our detailed review soon.

AVAILABILITY

On the availability front, the Redmi Note 11 will go on sale from February 11, while the Redmi Note 11S will be available for purchase starting February 21. Both phones will be offered through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and major retail outlets across the country.