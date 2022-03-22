Realme Narzo 50 Review: Decent performance under 13K range

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Realme narzo 50

Realme is among those budget smartphones which has been surprising consumers with its design and performance for a while now. Not to glorify anything, but the brand has been keeping up with the devices and have been catering for markets according to the requirements.

Recently, Realme launched Nazro 50 smartphone which has been priced at Rs. 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB variant, and the other one at Rs. 15,499 for 6GB RAM and 128GB variant. But how is it when it comes to performance?

Image Source : INDIA TV Nazro 50

We reviewed the device to let you know what are the highlights of the device and how does it perform in the best possible short and crisp way.

Looks and Feel

The budget smartphone looks fine with a good group. The device comes boxed with a charger, a smartphone, a sim pin, manuals, and a mobile back cover- well, I am impressed with the compact design and packing of the device and so much given to carry.

Realme narzo 50

Realme narzo 50

Realme narzo 50

Realme narzo 50

Realme narzo 50

Realme narzo 50











The phone has a sleek design which comes with a blue coloured back panel and round edges. Indeed the device qualified the drop test too when mistakenly got dropped from the height of 3-3.5 feet- thanks to the silicon back cover which gives enough protection to the device. Your grip will be smooth with this handset even if they are sweaty.

Performance

Indeed a decent device when we speak of Nazro 50. We reviewed the device for a couple of weeks and the performance was smooth. I even played heavy graphic games and it did not lag at all. At this price point, the device made a good impact and performed smoothly. I was multi-tasking with the device and also connected for zoom meetings, gaming, videography, social media browsing (Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn etc) google browsing and it was fine to me.

Nazro 50

But when multiple windows and apps were running behind, the device did hang for a while, so it is suggested to keep closing the background apps which are running but are not in use. But practically, the RAM is doing a decent job by supporting the device to run flawlessly and perform smooth movements.

Camera

It was not bad at all! In daylight conditions, the device delivered bright pictures in the outdoors. Also during the indoors, the pictures were decent. The handset features triple cameras with a 50MP primary sensor followed by two usual macro and depth shooters- so you can zoom in and out easily. Perhaps, at such a price, the quality was not bad at all and the HDR mode also worked decently.

Realme narzo 50

Realme narzo 50

Realme narzo 50

Realme narzo 50

Realme narzo 50









Coming on to the front panel, the phone has a 16MP selfie shooter on the left corner of the device. The device clicked great flawless selfies, all thanks to the auto filter mode which made the skin texture look smooth in the selfies.

Battery

5,000mAh battery, Nazro 50 can run for a day easily, with multi-tasking. With heavy usage, the device went from 100% to 10% in almost 10hours of heavy usage, which according to my experience is not bad at all. Also, the handset comes with 33W charging support which charges the device faster than others. Hence, a go-to phone under budget with good RAM, storage and battery too.

Verdict

Realme Nazro 50 stands fine under the budget segment and will be competing with brands like Redmi and Oppo smartphones which comes with enhanced camera muscles. But in anyways, when we speak of 4GB RAM for a budget smartphone, it is a decent bid.